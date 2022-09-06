‘Pray for us,’ Chattooga churches pass out food, water to flood victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday night volunteers passed out hot meals and fresh water to Chattooga County flood victims at Central Avenue Baptist Church.

Thousands of people in Northwest Georgia are without running water following devastating flash flooding over the weekend.

At least six area churches congregated at Central Avenue Monday because it’s one of the only churches in the county with clean, running water. Which is a key factor in being able to cook fresh food.

Steven Nichols is the Senior Pastor at Sunrise Community Church, which brought donations and volunteers to Central Avenue Baptist. He said most of the volunteers were in the same boat as the people they were serving.

“People are suffering. Running water is a big deal. If you don’t believe it, start catching rainwater and filling up your toilet so you can use it,” Nichols said.

Pine Grove Baptist Church in Centre, Alabama heard the cries for help in Northwest Georgia and sent a truckload of fresh water into town Monday night. Cases are stacked high outside the church to be distributed Tuesday.

Genesis Ministries, from Cartersville, also rolled into Chattooga County Monday to prepare warm meals.

John Nutters leads Genesis Ministries and says they respond to disaster zones to cook for victims of severe weather events like tornadoes and floods.

“Food is the greatest tool God ever gave us,” Nutters said. “You know if you build it they will come? Well if you cook it they’ll come.”

Genesis ministries served chicken plates to at least 500 people Monday. They are smoking BBQ overnight to feed hundreds more on Tuesday.

“If you can’t do anything else, pray for the people of Chattooga County, because we are a county that is suffering right now,” Nichols said.

You can drop off or pick up food and water at Central Avenue Baptist Church.

14074 US-27

Trion, GA

30753

