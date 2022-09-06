Protesters gather outside Trilith Studios amid racial discrimination claims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Protesters gathered outside Trilith Studios Tuesday morning amid accusations of racism and discrimination at the state’s largest production facility.

Former Black workers and residents at Trilith and its adjacent development, Town at Trilith, claim they were “negatively stereotyped and racially profiled by Trilith employees and agents” in a drafted but unfiled complaint.

“I didn’t want it to go this far,” said Carmen Key. “Trilith had almost conditioned people to accept it. What’s happening is too overt and too systemic for me not to do anything.”

When Key took a job with a vendor at Trilith Studios last October, she said she quickly noticed the lack of diversity at the sprawling facility which touts being a “place where makers live, create and inspire.” She said she brought her concerns to studio executives in hopes of helping to create a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) program. She was shocked by their alleged responses.

“They also said the reason they don’t have Black people in positions of influence is because they need people on a certain level and we’re not on that level,” she recalled.

Key said after several meetings, without warning or explanation, she was denied access to Trilith. She claims to have eight hours of recorded audio, supporting some of her allegations.

“Ultimately, they were trying to intimidate me and scare me out of doing a lawsuit,” she said.

Key is among four others listed in the complaint alleging to “have experienced constant instances of racially motivated discriminatory acts, such as being negatively stereotyped and racially profiled by Trilith Defendants’ employees and agents, which has resulted in 5 in Plaintiffs, and other Black residents, being stalked, harassed, subjected to intimidation, and raised legitimate concerns for the safety of Black residents, including Plaintiffs, at Trilith.”

In a March 2022 incident, Key and another plaintiff claim they were subjected to a racial slur outside Key’s townhome, located at Town at Trilith, where many Trilith employees live. Other plaintiffs claim repair requests on their homes were ignored over requests made by white residents. The accusations were first made public in a Buzzfeed article in July.

“Am I surprised? ‘No, I’m not,’” said James Vance, president of the NAACP Fayette County. “Individuals work in companies and individuals’ attitudes and perspectives still, and often times, guide and project what companies do.”

A Trilith spokesperson sent CBS46 the following statement:

Trilith is a place for everyone, and both the Studios and the Town are wholly committed to working and living environments that foster inclusion and belonging. The accounts depicted in these articles contain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that don’t reflect the environment we’re striving to create together.

Regarding the resident who used a racial slur, this abhorrent behavior runs counter to everything Trilith stands for. We condemned it immediately when it occurred, including in communications to our community and directly with the Trilith resident.

“Ultimately, what my goal is to ensure they bring in an outside DE&I company that remains permanent here,” Key said.

A studio spokesperson told CBS46 they have a DE&I consultant but did not know how long the person has been with the company.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.