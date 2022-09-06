Skyland Trail to hold 5k Sept. 10 to raise awareness for suicide prevention

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mental health support organization Skyland Trail will hold its inaugural 5k Sept. 10 to raise funds for mental health treatment. The 5k will take place at the J. Rex Fuqua Campus for Adolescents on Dresden Drive in Chamblee.

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and the proceeds from the 5k are expected to go to the Skyland Trail’s programs for teenagers and adults. The organization expects to raise $55,000.

The event will start at 8 a.m., with the 5k proper starting at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets start at $40 and are available here.

If you or someone you know is having a crisis, you can call, text or online chat with the suicide and crisis lifeline. The number is 988.

