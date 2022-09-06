Slutty Vegan teams up with The Lip Bar for lipstick collection

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-area fast food chain Slutty Vegan has teamed up with vegan fashion brand The Lip Bar to debut a new lipstick collection.

The Nasty Girl collection is a pair of vegan lipsticks, “Touch Me” and “Tease Me.” They’re made with jojoba oil and vitamin E, resulting in a long-lasting matte finish.

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole said, “I love partnering with Black woman-owned brands and entrepreneurs and can’t wait to introduce this fierce new collection.”

The lipsticks are available at Slutty Vegan’s brick-and-mortar locations and online via The Lip Bar and Slutty Vegan.

