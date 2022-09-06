Stone Mountain Park’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival set for Sept. 8-11

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stone Mountain Park will host the 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11.

Over 350 vendors will populate the Yellow Daisy Vintage Village to showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and more. There will also be live entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks and a book signing by author Stacy West. West’s book 57 Buttermilk Acres: Mixing Vintage & New for a Cozy, Inviting Home blends vintage and modern styles for a unique look.

The festival is free with paid parking. Parking is $20 for one day or $40 for unlimited annual parking. It is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

