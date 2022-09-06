Summerville community rallies behind families in need after flooding

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - North Summerville Baptist Church has become a donation pick-up location. A place where families, hit hard by the recent flooding can come to dry off, grab some clean, dry clothes, pick up a couple of cases of water and then head home.

“I got woken up by the neighbors knocking on my doors...I stepped down in the water,” said Candice Barber.

”At any moment I could just lose it. I have to take moments away from my kids to break down; just so I can be strong for them. It is a lot,” Barber added.

Some families are dealing with flood waters in their homes, others are struggling to provide for their kids without running water, and others are without power.

“I have 5 kids. We have not been able to wash dishes, I can’t do the laundry, we haven’t been able to take any baths,” said Goldie Green.

In just a few days, the community organized a water drive at North Summerville Baptist Church and a food drive and shower location at another church. It took less than 48 hours for community members to pack the church with dry clothes and toiletries.

”Look at what has gone on here. This whole county has come together because of a flood,” said North Summerville Baptist Church Pastor Sammy Barrett.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.