Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard.

“To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.

“The call came out as a medical emergency because we did not know the status of the male,” said Officer Hideshi Valle.

Gwinnett County Police say they found a man in his 40s dead from being stabbed several times.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man found dead in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say

“Sign of the times. I’m not surprised,” said Villedrouin.

Other neighbors tell CBS46 crews they are surprised since nothing ever happens in their neighborhood.

“We currently don’t have any indications of motive or a suspect,” said Valle.

That’s why detectives were back in Ridge Oak a day later.

“They go out trying to canvas and get as much information as possible to put everything together,” said Officer Valle.

“There’s security cameras on these houses, aimed right at, so it’s probably on camera if the camera was working,” said Villedrouin.

A CBS46 crew did knock on the door of the home this happened in front of. The man who answered said his family has no comment at this time.

