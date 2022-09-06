Victims held at gunpoint in South Fulton home invasion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A home invader held their victims at gunpoint at a home in South Fulton early this morning. The South Fulton Police Department says the home invasion took place around 6:00 a.m. this morning at the 200 block of Woodmill Way.

The home invader held the occupants at gunpoint, took items from the home and then fled in a four-door sedan.

🚨Vehicle involved in Home Invasion🚨 Case Summary: At approximately 0600 hours on 09/06/2022, victims were held at... Posted by City of South Fulton Police Department on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

