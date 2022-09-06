Victims held at gunpoint in South Fulton home invasion
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A home invader held their victims at gunpoint at a home in South Fulton early this morning. The South Fulton Police Department says the home invasion took place around 6:00 a.m. this morning at the 200 block of Woodmill Way.
The home invader held the occupants at gunpoint, took items from the home and then fled in a four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.