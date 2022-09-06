Victims held at gunpoint in South Fulton home invasion

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A home invader held their victims at gunpoint at a home in South Fulton early this morning. The South Fulton Police Department says the home invasion took place around 6:00 a.m. this morning at the 200 block of Woodmill Way.

The home invader held the occupants at gunpoint, took items from the home and then fled in a four-door sedan.

🚨Vehicle involved in Home Invasion🚨 Case Summary: At approximately 0600 hours on 09/06/2022, victims were held at...

Posted by City of South Fulton Police Department on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A closed Dick's Sporting Goods store is shown, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at a mall in Tacoma,...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
Atlanta United's Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during Saturday’s 4-1 win...
Atlanta United star Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor
North Summerville Baptist Church has become a makeshift clearinghouse for flood-relief...
Charities, corporations send flood-relief supplies to northwest Georgia community
Man murdered in front yard of home
Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard