Woodstock to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Woodstock Health Center Oct. 4. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shot is free under several major health care plans. If you’re paying out of pocket, the shot is $25 for a regular vaccine and $65 for a high-dose vaccine. The high-dose vaccine is recommended for those 65 years of age or older.

Learn more about the clinic, including which health insurance plans cover the flu shot, here.

