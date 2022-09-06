Woodstock to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 4

Flu season is right around the corner, and now may be the best time to get your flu shot.
Flu season is right around the corner, and now may be the best time to get your flu shot.(KY3)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Woodstock Health Center Oct. 4. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shot is free under several major health care plans. If you’re paying out of pocket, the shot is $25 for a regular vaccine and $65 for a high-dose vaccine. The high-dose vaccine is recommended for those 65 years of age or older.

Learn more about the clinic, including which health insurance plans cover the flu shot, here.

