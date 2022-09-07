1 shot, 1 injured after shooting at Atlanta bus station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.

Atlanta PD says both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and this incident may be drug-related. Until they can look at surveillance video, they do not know if the guy they detained was ever on a bus or if he is the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

