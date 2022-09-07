9/11 remembrance events in metro Atlanta

Butler County 9-11 ceremony
Butler County 9-11 ceremony(Ana Medina)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks draws near, several organizations around the Atlanta area will hold events to commemorate the attacks. We will update this page with more events.

Norcoss 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

  • WHAT: Ceremony with bell ringing at 8:45 to mark the first tower.
  • WHEN: Sept. 11, 8:15 a.m.
  • WHERE: Betty Mauldin Park, Lawrenceville Street NW, Norcoss

9/11 Memorial Ride

  • WHAT: 48-mile motorcycle ride beginning and ending at Harley-Davidson of Atlanta. Route winds along 78, 61 and 278.
  • WHEN: Sept. 10, 9 a.m.
  • WHERE: Harley-Davidson of Atlanta, 501 Thornton Rd, Little Springs

DeKalb County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony

  • WHAT: Ceremony held by DeKalb County Fire and Police. It will include a uniformed roll call, a wreath placement by the Garden Club and Taps.
  • WHEN: Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.
  • WHERE: DeKalb County Public Safety Complex, West Exchange Place, Tucker

GMC Preparatory School Patriot Day Ceremony

  • WHAT: Annual Patriot Day ceremony hosted by the Georgia Military College. Cadets will record the names of the 9/11 victims and the soldiers killed in the Global War on Terror. A WWII Pack-Howitzer will fire when the towers were struck, when the Pentagon was struck and when Flight 93 went down.
  • WHEN: Sept. 9, 7:40 a.m.
  • WHERE: GMC’s Goldstein Center for Performing Arts, 325 South Elbert St., Milledgeville

Blue Mass

  • WHAT: Mass at the mother church for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The mass will honor local law enforcement, public safety officials and first responders as well as victims of the 9/11 attacks. First responders have been invited to the mass and a catered lunch afterward.
  • WHEN: Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
  • WHERE: Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta

Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run

  • WHAT: 5k fundraiser honoring veterans and soldiers killed in action, as well as those who lost lives on 9/11. Participants can either run or ruck with a backpack.
  • WHEN: Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
  • WHERE: STATS Brewpub, 300 Marietta St NW Suite 101, Atlanta

Want your event on the page? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LIST: Some of the strangest Pumpkin Spice products this year
Pumpkin spice products in 2022 you will either love or hate
NFL football
Where to watch NFL football in Atlanta
Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia, sparking flash flooding and...
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
Gov. Brian Kemp holds a news conference after touring flood-damaged Chattooga County in...
Kemp, state officials request federal assistance for North Ga. flood victims