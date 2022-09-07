9/11 remembrance events in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks draws near, several organizations around the Atlanta area will hold events to commemorate the attacks. We will update this page with more events.
Norcoss 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- WHAT: Ceremony with bell ringing at 8:45 to mark the first tower.
- WHEN: Sept. 11, 8:15 a.m.
- WHERE: Betty Mauldin Park, Lawrenceville Street NW, Norcoss
- WHAT: 48-mile motorcycle ride beginning and ending at Harley-Davidson of Atlanta. Route winds along 78, 61 and 278.
- WHEN: Sept. 10, 9 a.m.
- WHERE: Harley-Davidson of Atlanta, 501 Thornton Rd, Little Springs
DeKalb County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony
- WHAT: Ceremony held by DeKalb County Fire and Police. It will include a uniformed roll call, a wreath placement by the Garden Club and Taps.
- WHEN: Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.
- WHERE: DeKalb County Public Safety Complex, West Exchange Place, Tucker
GMC Preparatory School Patriot Day Ceremony
- WHAT: Annual Patriot Day ceremony hosted by the Georgia Military College. Cadets will record the names of the 9/11 victims and the soldiers killed in the Global War on Terror. A WWII Pack-Howitzer will fire when the towers were struck, when the Pentagon was struck and when Flight 93 went down.
- WHEN: Sept. 9, 7:40 a.m.
- WHERE: GMC’s Goldstein Center for Performing Arts, 325 South Elbert St., Milledgeville
Blue Mass
- WHAT: Mass at the mother church for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The mass will honor local law enforcement, public safety officials and first responders as well as victims of the 9/11 attacks. First responders have been invited to the mass and a catered lunch afterward.
- WHEN: Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta
Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run
- WHAT: 5k fundraiser honoring veterans and soldiers killed in action, as well as those who lost lives on 9/11. Participants can either run or ruck with a backpack.
- WHEN: Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: STATS Brewpub, 300 Marietta St NW Suite 101, Atlanta
Want your event on the page? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!
