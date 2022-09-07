94.9 The Bull morning show helps out Atlanta area teachers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 94.9 The Bull’s new morning show Moote, Kimmie and Otis launched a 5K Teacher Feature last month, and it’s already paying dividends.

A listener contacted the show with a proposal. The listener works in office cleanout and found several businesses with huge amounts of school supplies; he wanted to help turn those extra school supplies into packages for teachers. The show helped him collect the school supplies and create packages for the schools nominated for the 5K Teacher Feature.

They’ll start delivering the packages Sept. 9.

The show hopes to “get the word out that all office supplies can be collected and put into care packages for classes all year round.”

