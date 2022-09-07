‘Anastasia’ comes to the Fox Theatre Dec. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Anastasia, a musical inspired by the 1998 animated film, will come to the Fox Theatre Dec. 6 to 11.

The musical follows the urban legend of Princess Anastasia, the supposed last survivor of the Romanov family. After losing everything, she appears in 1920s Paris with a determination to rediscover her past.

There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 16.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.