‘Anastasia’ comes to the Fox Theatre Dec. 6

Anastasia
Anastasia(Broadway in Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Anastasia, a musical inspired by the 1998 animated film, will come to the Fox Theatre Dec. 6 to 11.

The musical follows the urban legend of Princess Anastasia, the supposed last survivor of the Romanov family. After losing everything, she appears in 1920s Paris with a determination to rediscover her past.

There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 16.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fulton County to host ‘Open Planet’ art exhibit
The Village haunted house
Georgia Renaissance Festival announces haunted house event
Marathon runners
Skyland Trail to hold 5k Sept. 10 to raise awareness for suicide prevention
Shakes, Burgers and so much more!
Buy one, get one burger at Shake Shack through Sept. 12