Georgia-based nonprofit is helping kids around the world access their potential

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Discover. Develop. Display. Those are the three words Carlena Evans has built her nonprofit, Kidsplosion, around.

The youth organization offers a number of unique programs to children in privileged communities and uses those profits to provide the exact same experiences to underprivileged kids around the world.

“We are kind of like a youth Robin Hood,” Evans said.

The Georgia-based initiative focuses on showing young people their potential while connecting them with experiences that let them pursue their passions. Since its launch in 2011, Kidsplosion has helped thousands of children in the U.S. and abroad in countries like Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Dubai.

“What Kidsplosion does is makes sure that youth all over the world are fully functioning in their gifts, talents, and abilities and this program is super needed in impoverished areas because oftentimes it’s those talents that make way for them to make money in their future,” Evans explained.

Students are able to take part in various events, summer camps and afterschool program where they learn art, music, cooking, acting, science, and technology that is not typically offered in the classroom. Kidsplosion also offers access to industry professionals that work with young people to help them navigate and work toward their career goals.

“We work with the community for people to come in and share their passion with the children. This is why we have such a large variety of interests to offer. We’ve offered everything from chess to volleyball to ventriloquy to improv comedy, ballet and music production. We have debate, we have business courses, it’s just a huge variety and there’s a great amount of confidence that the children gain,” Evans said.

