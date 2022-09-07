Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez suspended for one game

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Veteran Atlanta United soccer player Josef Martinez has been suspended for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team,” Atlanta United officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

The United striker “will not participate in team activities this week and will not be available for selection on Saturday against Toronto FC.”

This comes just days after fellow teammate Miles Robinson was arrested Saturday night at the Battery Atlanta.

The United currently owns the No. 11 position in the Eastern Conference with an 8-9-12 record this season.

Martinez is scheduled to rejoin the team on Monday, according to officials.

Martinez has scored eight goals and four assists during the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.