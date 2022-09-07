Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez suspended for one game

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan...
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan Spector to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Martinez broke an MLS season goal record with the goal. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Veteran Atlanta United soccer player Josef Martinez has been suspended for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team,” Atlanta United officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

The United striker “will not participate in team activities this week and will not be available for selection on Saturday against Toronto FC.”

This comes just days after fellow teammate Miles Robinson was arrested Saturday night at the Battery Atlanta.

The United currently owns the No. 11 position in the Eastern Conference with an 8-9-12 record this season.

Martinez is scheduled to rejoin the team on Monday, according to officials.

Martinez has scored eight goals and four assists during the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia senator introduces big oil taxation bill
DeKalb County
DeKalb County celebrates bicentennial starting Dec. 9
SCAD AnimationFest
SCAD AnimationFest returns Sept. 22 to 24
Georgia man raising up the next generation of beekeepers
Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance Executive Director Doug Barron
INTERVIEW: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month