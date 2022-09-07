Chicken Salad Chick to raise fund for childhood cancer awareness

Chicken Salad Chick open in Trussville!
Chicken Salad Chick open in Trussville!(tcw-wbrc)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will raise money for childhood cancer awareness throughout September.

The restaurant debuted its Cookies for a CURE promotion Sept. 6. It is selling Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all participating locations; the cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting to evoke a gold ribbon.

A portion of the proceeds will go to CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based organization helping patients and their families. The cookies will be available for the rest of the month.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance Executive Director Doug Barron
INTERVIEW: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
A New Generation of Beekeepers
Georgia man raising up the next generation of beekeepers
Pianos for Peace
Hand-painted ‘Pianos for Peace’ promote harmony across Atlanta
Together We "Can" Food Drive
The Point hosts food drives throughout Hunger Action Month