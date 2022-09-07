Chicken Salad Chick to raise fund for childhood cancer awareness

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will raise money for childhood cancer awareness throughout September.

The restaurant debuted its Cookies for a CURE promotion Sept. 6. It is selling Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all participating locations; the cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting to evoke a gold ribbon.

A portion of the proceeds will go to CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based organization helping patients and their families. The cookies will be available for the rest of the month.

More information can be found here.

