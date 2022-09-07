Cinemark bringing back classic Batman films Sept. 17

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cinemark is bringing three classic Batman films to the big screen for Batman Day!

Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm, 1989′s Batman and Batman Returns will all screen at participating theaters. Phantasm will screen at 2:15 p.m., Batman at 4:30 p.m. and Returns at 7:25 p.m.

The Atlanta area’s only participating theater is the Cinemark Tinseltown 17 and XD in Fayetteville. The movies are only screening once, so make sure to secure your tickets early!

Tickets are available here.

