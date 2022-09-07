Clarkston 14-year-old shot in the head, teen charged with murder

CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenager is dead and another is being charged with his death.

According to the Clarkston Police Department officers were called to the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Once officers arrived, they located an unconscious juvenile male outside the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” according to a press release.

Police said 17-year-old Furahisha Apulu was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter

The department also said it was “not a random act of violence.”

“The Clarkston Police Department, Mayor, and City Council send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the victim during this tragic time. This is still an open and ongoing investigation. Any further updates will be released at that time,” the release said.

