Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society to host Root House Beer Festival Sept. 30

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society will host the 7th annual Root House Beer Festival Sept. 30.

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery will bring their brews to the William Root House in Marietta for guests to sample. Country singer Cody Bolden will be on hand to perform.

The event begins at 6: 00 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Brewers will be available for a question and answer session until 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. They can be found here. Guests will receive six drink tickets as well as coupons to area restaurants.

