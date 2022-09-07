Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society to host Root House Beer Festival Sept. 30

Root House Beer Festival
Root House Beer Festival(Root House Beer Festival)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society will host the 7th annual Root House Beer Festival Sept. 30.

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery will bring their brews to the William Root House in Marietta for guests to sample. Country singer Cody Bolden will be on hand to perform.

The event begins at 6: 00 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Brewers will be available for a question and answer session until 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. They can be found here. Guests will receive six drink tickets as well as coupons to area restaurants.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fulton County to host ‘Open Planet’ art exhibit
Anastasia
‘Anastasia’ comes to the Fox Theatre Dec. 6
The Village haunted house
Georgia Renaissance Festival announces haunted house event
Marathon runners
Skyland Trail to hold 5k Sept. 10 to raise awareness for suicide prevention