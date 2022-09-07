Decatur residents call on county commissioners to step in and protect tenants

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Tenants and organizers set up shop outside the Dekalb County Commissioners offices demanding an audience with the people they elected to represent them.

Renters are standing up to what they call unfair action against them and demanding the county commissioners step in to protect tenants. Tenants say they’re being priced out of their apartments with a sky-high rent increase.

Residents at Forest at Columbia Apartments said they cannot afford their rent jumping from about $850 to about $1250 a month.

“Well the increase they are trying to impose is not in my budget,” said tenant Sherlonda McKay.

In June, the apartment complex’s management company handed all 200-plus renters eviction notices, giving them two months to get out.

Meridian Management Group told tenants that mass evictions are necessary because the apartments need to be renovated.

Estevan Hernandez is an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. He said he helped form the Fighters of Forest at Columbia Tenant Association and that the eviction was canceled after they organized.

“The fight isn’t over because right after that Meridian decided to increase the rent by 45 percent,” Hernandez said Wednesday.

CBS 46 stopped by the leasing and information office at the Decatur complex for answers. The people inside did not answer our questions and referred us to the owners.

Now, tenants have turned to county leaders for help to stay in their apartment or risk getting priced out.

“The change that I would like is, make it comfortable for the elderly people and for the kids and for everybody to have somewhere nice to live,” said McKay.

CBS 46 reached out to Meridian Management Group about the rent hike.

We have not received a response.

