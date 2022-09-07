Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs

(AP) - Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner Thursday night before kicking off the NFL season at home where they became the second straight team to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in their own stadium.

Somehow, they’re underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s going to be fun,” veteran Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be loud. We definitely got to go out there and play a good team and try to find a way to win.”

The Bills fell short in the AFC divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs last January in what was arguably one of the most thrilling finishes in NFL History. Quarterback Josh Allen leads a dynamic offense and the Bills had the league’s stingiest defense in 2021. The Bills will still need to fend off the New England Patriots, who have dominated the AFC East for more than 21 seasons. The Bills won the AFC East two times since the 1995 season (in 2020 and 2021).

“Going to play the defending Super Bowl champs and watching them raise their banner, that’ll be an interesting feeling for sure,” Allen said. “And I’ve talked to a few people who have played and coached in this game before, and just really the unanimous thing that they were talking about was it feels like a playoff atmosphere. So, we got to understand that going in, not get too high, not get too low. Understand the flow of the game and just try to put our best foot forward.”

The Rams return several key starters who helped them during their super bowl run in 2021 including Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Cam Akers, Stafford, Kupp, and Van Jefferson. Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth left a huge hole when he retired. The Rams also lost receiver Odell Beckham, however, they signed receiver Allen Robinson.

