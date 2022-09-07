DeKalb County celebrates bicentennial starting Dec. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its founding beginning Dec. 9.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the creation of a DeKalb Bicentennial Commission in his mid-year budget amendment recommendation. The commission will undertake a series of initiatives including the preservation of the DeKalb Historic Courthouse, which a press release called the county’s “crown jewel,” and the revitalization of major gateways and arterial roadways.

The budget amendment recommendation came with a slew of other projects, including preparations for the general election.

