Emory student to join childhood cancer program

Dami Taiwo
Dami Taiwo(Emory University)
By Alexandra Parker
Sep. 7, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Emory University student has been awarded a grant to research childhood cancer. The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation named Emory student Oludamilola “Dami” Taiwo as one of 10 students who will receive the Pediatric Oncology Student Training grant.

Taiwo is currently in medical school at Emory and is training to become a neurologist. The Atlanta native has conducted research into healthcare-based disparities, especially in oncology treatment.

He said, “it’s inspiring to be a part of the rising pediatric researchers who are willing to set trends that equally benefit all children.”

The POST program gives $50,000 to 10 students to support them in an 8-10 week training program. It also pairs them with pediatric oncology researchers.

