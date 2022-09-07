FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy today; First Alert on Friday, Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

An isolated shower is possible in metro Atlanta as you drive to work or school. Otherwise, it’ll stay dry in metro Atlanta today. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the northeast Georgia mountains this evening that may move south into east Georgia, including Athens.

Forecast map for Wednesday evening (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT on Friday, Saturday

More widespread rain will return to north Georgia Friday and Saturday. While it won’t be a washout, Friday and Saturday will be the wettest days in your 7 Day Forecast. We should see drier weather by next Tuesday with cooler morning temperatures.

Forecast map for Friday evening (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.