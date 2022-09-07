FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy today; First Alert on Friday, Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80′s.
Wednesday’s summary
High - 87°
Normal high - 86°
Chance of rain - 20%
What you need to know
An isolated shower is possible in metro Atlanta as you drive to work or school. Otherwise, it’ll stay dry in metro Atlanta today. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the northeast Georgia mountains this evening that may move south into east Georgia, including Athens.
FIRST ALERT on Friday, Saturday
More widespread rain will return to north Georgia Friday and Saturday. While it won’t be a washout, Friday and Saturday will be the wettest days in your 7 Day Forecast. We should see drier weather by next Tuesday with cooler morning temperatures.
