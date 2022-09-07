Fulton County to host ‘Open Planet’ art exhibit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture will host the Open Planet art exhibit beginning Sept. 9. A reception will be held Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The county will host the exhibit at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center.

Open Planet is created by SYS Planet, an organization providing exhibition opportunities to artists with autism, and will showcase works from 10 of its artists.

Open Planet is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It will run through Oct. 8.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.