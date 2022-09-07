INTERVIEW: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

By Lana Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ovarian cancer is the second-most common gynecological cancer in the U.S. Lana Harris interviewed Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance Executive Director Doug Barron to learn more about how the organization helps women who have ovarian cancer.

The organization is hosting a “Teal Trot 5k” in Chastain Park Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. More information about the 5k can be found here.

