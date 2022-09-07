‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ show to premiere Sept. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jennifer Hudson is no stranger to the lights, camera, and action. Now the award-winning singer-actress is making her daytime tv talk show debut on Sept. 12, coinciding with her birthday.

Hudson announced the show back in June via Twitter. “I can’t believe I get to say this but welcome to my show!!! Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that’s my birthday!!”

The Daytime Emmy-winning team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show  Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent serve as executive producers and showrunners. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, while Red Table Talk’s Shani Black serves as co-executive producer.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres weekdays at 3 pm ET starting Sept. 12.

