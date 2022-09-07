Loaded gun, pot reportedly found in Woodstock HS student’s backpack before game

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Woodstock High School student is facing charges after a loaded gun and marijuana was found in a backpack belonging to the student.

According to a letter sented to Cherokee and Woodstock High School families, the incident happened prior to the game between Cherokee and Woodstock last Friday night.

Three Woodstock High School students and man were stopped and searched by Cherokee County School District Police, based on suspicion of drug possession.

The student in possession of the gun and marijuana is facing criminal charges, including possession of a weapon on school campus. The other two students and man were served with criminal trespass warnings.

There were no threats made to any students or staff, according to the letter.

Dear Cherokee HS and Woodstock HS Families:

Please be advised that an incident occurred after school hours that we wanted to bring to your attention.

On Friday evening, three Woodstock High School students and an adult male were stopped, based on suspicion of drug possession, by CCSD Police prior to entering the Woodstock HS vs. Cherokee HS football game at Cherokee HS. Upon search, it was discovered that one of the students was carrying a backpack containing a loaded pistol with a magazine and marijuana. There were no threats made to any students or staff.

The three Woodstock HS students all face school disciplinary action, but we cannot share any details due to student privacy laws. The CCSD Code of Conduct, which is on our website, details school disciplinary action associated with bringing a weapon and/or drugs on campus. One of the Woodstock HS students faces criminal charges including possession of a weapon on school campus. The other two students and the adult male were served with criminal trespass warnings.

We take any threat to the safety and security of our students and staff – whether during school hours or at our after school hours events -- very seriously. Please be reminded that backpacks and oversize bags are not permitted at CCSD athletic events, and weapons and illegal drugs are not allowed on CCSD campuses at any time.

The Vector Alert (formerly SafeSchools Alert) system allows students, parents, staff and community members to report safety concerns of any kind by text, email, phone call or online message, with the option to report anonymously. More information is on our website at https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content2/emergency-notifications. If anyone has additional information about this incident, please contact our CCSD Police Department at 770.704.4354 or send a message using Vector Alert.

Thank you,

Barbara P. Jacoby

Chief Communications Officer

Cherokee County School District

