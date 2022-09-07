Man impersonating officer pulls over cop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man in Colorado impersonating an officer got caught when he pulls over an actual officer.

The off-duty officer said he felt like something was off when the car turned on red and blue lights from a bar on his windshield. The car then started brake-checking him, forcing him to pull over.

He got out of the car and pulled out his gun when he realized the man was not an officer.

Officers later found weapons and open containers of alcohol. The man is facing several charges.

