Metro Atlanta family desperate for answers after woman goes missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta family is desperate for answers after a woman, who was last seen in Hapeville, goes missing.

Yolanda Louise Brown’s family said the 53-year-old hasn’t been seen since leaving the Irish Pub on Virginia Avenue.

According to Brown’s son, her 2020 Chevy Impala is also missing.

The family, along with attorneys from Davis Bozeman Law, want answers and more help from police.

“We’re obviously very concerned,” attorney Mawuli Davis said. “Across the country there are a number of African-American women or young girls that go missing and there are times that they go missing and no one seems to bother to really look for them intensely.”

Hapeville Police said Brown left the city on her own and that no criminal activity against her occurred in the city.

Investigators told CBS46 they did enter Brown’s car into the system.

They said facts placed Brown in Newton County, where she lives, but her family said there’s more to the story.

“I am 100 percent convinced that her friend making is what led to her being missing right now,” Brown’s sister said.

Hapeville Police said the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the missing report.

CBS46 did reach out to Newton County Sheriff’s Office and will update with a response.

