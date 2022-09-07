Mitzi Bickers to be sentenced Thursday in Atlanta city hall corruption trial

Former Kasim Reed political operative also served as city’s director of human services
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mitzi Bickers, the former political operative and Atlanta city employee who was found guilty back in March on bribery and other charges, will be sentenced Thursday.

Bickers, who served as former Mayor Kasim Reed’s director of human services, was found guilty of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at Reed’s city hall.

Bickers was the first person to go to trial in the corruption investigation.

Bickers was accused of using her influence to funnel roughly $17 million in business to two city contractors and their businesses in exchange for about $2 million in bribes.

