Modelo invites community to watch artist Shawn McCann create mural Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Street painter and muralist Shawn McCann will be at State Farm Arena from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 to create a special 3D mural sponsored by Modelo.

The community is invited to come to check out the painting, meet the artist, enjoy some comedy and a live DJ.

The mural will be on display through Sept. 17.

Modelo says the purpose of the mural is to connect with the community.

There’s no charge for the event.

