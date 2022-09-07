Modelo invites community to watch artist Shawn McCann create mural Thursday

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Street painter and muralist Shawn McCann will be at State Farm Arena from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 to create a special 3D mural sponsored by Modelo.

The community is invited to come to check out the painting, meet the artist, enjoy some comedy and a live DJ.

The mural will be on display through Sept. 17.

Modelo says the purpose of the mural is to connect with the community.

There’s no charge for the event.

