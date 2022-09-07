New grants help refugees in Clarkston with career training

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clarkston business that helps train refugees in technical careers is getting $400,000 in grant money to expand their program.

“When I went through it I built my own website, I learned three different languages, and I started getting a community behind me who supports me along the journey,” said Malek Alarmash, a program graduate.

Tekton Career Training helps teach refugees skills like plumbing, coding, and software engineering. Seven hundred refugees have graduated from the program and now the business can help even more people thanks to $375,000 in grant money from DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry and the city of Clarkston.

“Primary vision is to provide pathways and visions for upward mobility in this community,” said Luke Keller, the founder and executive director of Tekton.

Tekton was chosen for the grants due to the community it serves: refugees and new Americans from all over the world.

“Refugees are ten times as likely, versus the average American, to be under or unemployed,” said Keller.

Georgia is one of the top states for refugees to settle in, with over 60,000 refugees moving to the state in the last 25 years. And most of them move to Clarkston, which has been described as ‘the most diverse square mile in America.’

“We see a real desire for refugees and new Americans to really provide and have an opportunity to start a career. Something that’s going to sustain their families and make their entry into America much more sustainable,” said Ted Terry.

To sign up for a program or to help out, go to https://tektontraining.org.

