The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Jefferson at Oconee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.

Oconee County Warriors (2-1)

Quarterback: Mac Ricks – 16-of-43, 263 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Dylan Manders – 2 receptions, 45, 1 TD; Whit Weeks – 4 receptions, 74

Rushing: W. Weeks – 33 carries, 212, 4 TDs; CJ Jones – 47 carries, 196, 2 TDs; M. Ricks – 10 carries, 49, 1 TD

Defense: Samson Stearns – 17 solo, 12 assists, 2 tackles for loss; W. Weeks – 18 solo, 9 assists, 2 TFL, 1 sack; Camden Eldridge – 12 solo, 5 assist, 3 sacks; Cameron Thurmond – 4 solo, 3 assists, 1 interception; Billy Lewis – 4 solo, 2 assist, 1 interception

Special Teams: Not provided

Team Totals: 177 rushing yards per game; 87 passing yards per game

Jefferson Dragons (2-1)

Quarterback: Max Aldridge – 18-of-40, 423, 5 TDS

Receiving: Elijah Dewitt – 10 receptions, 294, 5 TDs

Rushing: Sammy Brown – 53 carries, 486, 8 TDs; Shontez Porter – 36 carries, 171, 2 TDs; Aldridge – 15 carries, 85, 1 TD; Vermarion Davis – 14 carries, 92, 1 TD

Defense: Skyler Zimmerman – 10 solo, 8 assists, 6 TPG, 2 TFL, 1 sack; Oscar Escobedo – 8 solo, 6 assist, 4.7 TPG, 2 TFL; S. Brown – 8 solo, 6 assist, 3.7 TPG; E. Dewitt, S. Brown, Talan Childress, Bowman Horns – 1 Interception each

Special Teams: Chase Johnson – 9 kickoffs, 444, 60 long, 4 touchbacks – 4 punts, 108; Owen Botts – 15-of-15 PAT; 2-of-3 FG

Team Totals: 158 passing yards per game, 296 rushing yards per game

