Police search for man with ‘receding hairline’ who they believe stole a truck

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Henry County police officers are searching for the man with “a receding hairline” who they believe stole a pick-up truck out of a Stockbridge parking lot in August.

Officials say shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, an unidentified person of interest entered multiple vehicles in the ComTech parking lot. He took multiple items from the vehicle. Police say the thief is described as a Caucasian male with a light beard.

The vehicle the man was driving appears to be an older model Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, please call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos at 770-220-7009.

