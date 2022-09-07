Red Bull 3X to return to Atlanta on Sept. 17

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - In partnership with USA Basketball, Red Bull 3X is returning to the Atlanta area on Sept. 17.

The women’s division will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. and the men’s division will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday at the International Sports Arena in Stone Mountain.

The three-on-three basketball is now an Olympic sport. Red Bull 3X is the series of events that identifies elite men’s and women’s players who could potentially represent USA Basketball in future competitions, according to officials.

The top two men’s and women’s teams at the Atlanta qualifier will advance to the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Regional, and potentially to the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals, which will be used to evaluate players for USA men’s and women’s 3x3 national teams.

According to officials, “3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock, where the winner is the first team to score 21 points or the team in the lead at the end of the 10-minute regulation.”

Officials say the winning teams will receive a prize purse and also be placed into the talent pool for consideration in future national competitions.

For more information, visit: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-3x-atlanta-2022

