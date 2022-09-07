SCAD AnimationFest returns Sept. 22 to 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Savannah College of Art and Design’s SCAD AnimationFest will return to Atlanta Sept. 22 through 24. AnimationFest will host screenings, panels and demonstrations from the best in animation.

The festival will recognize Hulu Vice President of Animation Kelci Parker with the 2022 Award of Excellence. Parker was elevated to the position earlier this year. Previously she was the Vice President of Comedy Originals and helped bring shows such as Only Murders in the Building, MODOK and Hit-Monkey to the platform. Hit-Monkey will be the focus of an in-depth panel at the festival as well.

There will be a screening of The Pope’s Dog, a 2D-animated film created by students at the college.

Passes are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.