Where to watch NFL football in Atlanta
Not a Falcons fan? We’ve got you covered.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta may be Falcons territory during fall Sundays, but other teams’ fans visit the city or call it home. If you need a bar to celebrate or commiserate with your fellow fans, you’ve come to the right place.
Arizona Cardinals
Tin Roof Cantina, 2591 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Baltimore Ravens
Hudson Grille Midtown, 942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Buffalo Bills
Anchor Bar Restaurant & Sports Bar, 2708 Town Center Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Tavern At Medlock Bridge, 3230 Medlock Bridge Rd #101, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Whitehall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
Carolina Panthers
The Bucket Shop Cafe, 3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Chicago Bears
Black Bear Tavern, 1931 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Cincinnati Bengals
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cleveland Browns
Creatwood Tavern, 1090 Windy Hill Rd SE #300, Smyrna, GA 30080
Dallas Cowboys
Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House - Westside, 685 11th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Denver Broncos
Hudson Grille Little 5 Points, 351 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Detroit Lions
Elbow Room, 248 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Green Bay Packers
Smokeshow BBQ, 3717 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Houston Texans
Elbow Room, 248 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Indianapolis Colts
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Buckhead, 1770 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Kansas City Chiefs
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Las Vegas Raiders
Gilly’s Sports Bar, 4343 Dunwoody Park, Atlanta, GA 30338
Los Angeles Chargers
STATS Brewpub, 300 Marietta St NW Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30313
Los Angeles Rams
Elbow Room, 248 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Miami Dolphins
Tony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 8610 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Minnesota Vikings
Laseter’s Tavern, 4355 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
New England Patriots
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
New Orleans Saints
Big Easy Grille, 1193 Collier Rd NW UNIT D, Atlanta, GA 30318
New York Giants
Monticello ATL, 2000 Powers Ferry Rd Second Floor, Marietta, GA 30067
New York Jets
Mazzy’s Marietta, 2217 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
Philadelphia Eagles
Rocky Mountain Pizza Company, 1005 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Pittsburgh Steelers
Laseter’s Tavern, 4355 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
San Francisco 49ers
Dave & Buster’s, 2215 D&B Dr, Marietta, GA 30067
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Jimmy’s Tequila and Carnes, 6365 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Doraville, GA 30360
Seattle Seahawks
The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Brookhaven, 4058 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Tennessee Titans
Kirkyard Public House, 1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE r105, Atlanta, GA 30317
Washington Commanders
Buckhead Saloon, 3227 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Summits Wayside Tavern, 3334 Stone Mountain Hwy A, Snellville, GA 30078
Missing your bar? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!
