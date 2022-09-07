Where to watch NFL football in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta may be Falcons territory during fall Sundays, but other teams’ fans visit the city or call it home. If you need a bar to celebrate or commiserate with your fellow fans, you’ve come to the right place.

Arizona Cardinals

Tin Roof Cantina, 2591 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Baltimore Ravens

Hudson Grille Midtown, 942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Buffalo Bills

Anchor Bar Restaurant & Sports Bar, 2708 Town Center Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Tavern At Medlock Bridge, 3230 Medlock Bridge Rd #101, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Whitehall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

Carolina Panthers

The Bucket Shop Cafe, 3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

Chicago Bears

Black Bear Tavern, 1931 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Cincinnati Bengals

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Cleveland Browns

Creatwood Tavern, 1090 Windy Hill Rd SE #300, Smyrna, GA 30080

Dallas Cowboys

Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House - Westside, 685 11th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Denver Broncos

Hudson Grille Little 5 Points, 351 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Detroit Lions

Elbow Room, 248 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Green Bay Packers

Smokeshow BBQ, 3717 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Houston Texans

Elbow Room, 248 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Indianapolis Colts

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Jacksonville Jaguars

Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Buckhead, 1770 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Kansas City Chiefs

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Las Vegas Raiders

Gilly’s Sports Bar, 4343 Dunwoody Park, Atlanta, GA 30338

Los Angeles Chargers

STATS Brewpub, 300 Marietta St NW Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30313

Los Angeles Rams

Elbow Room, 248 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Miami Dolphins

Tony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 8610 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Minnesota Vikings

Laseter’s Tavern, 4355 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

New England Patriots

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

New Orleans Saints

Big Easy Grille, 1193 Collier Rd NW UNIT D, Atlanta, GA 30318

New York Giants

Monticello ATL, 2000 Powers Ferry Rd Second Floor, Marietta, GA 30067

New York Jets

Mazzy’s Marietta, 2217 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Philadelphia Eagles

Rocky Mountain Pizza Company, 1005 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Pittsburgh Steelers

Laseter’s Tavern, 4355 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

San Francisco 49ers

Dave & Buster’s, 2215 D&B Dr, Marietta, GA 30067

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Jimmy’s Tequila and Carnes, 6365 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Doraville, GA 30360

Seattle Seahawks

The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Brookhaven, 4058 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

Tennessee Titans

Kirkyard Public House, 1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE r105, Atlanta, GA 30317

Washington Commanders

Buckhead Saloon, 3227 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Summits Wayside Tavern, 3334 Stone Mountain Hwy A, Snellville, GA 30078

Missing your bar? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!

