World of Coca-Cola adds two new installations to Pop Culture Gallery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The World of Coca-Cola has added two new installations to its Pop Culture Gallery: “Ghost Sign” and “Magic Mural.”

“Magic Mural” brings a Coke ad campaign to life. The massive, 45-foot mural features graphics and illustrations from Rosa Viktoria Ahlers, Xaveria Altena, Claire Isaur, Caroline Laguerre and Katie Smith. The installation also features an augmented reality experience that brings the mural off the wall and into the real world. “Magic Mural” is the Pop Culture Gallery’s first augmented reality exhibit and the first installation featuring exclusively female artists.

“Ghost Sign” chronicles a family’s multi-generational effort to save faded Coca-Cola signs throughout the South. Andy Thompson spent 30 years restoring ghost murals and his granddaughter Amber continues his legacy. The exhibit features a hand-painted recreation of an original Coke advertisement as a tribute to the family.

Tickets to World of Coca-Cola are available here.

