11-year-old Georgia Tech fan injured in hit-and-run outside Mercedes Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family trip to a football game in downtown Atlanta quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare when a young boy became the victim of a hit-and-run.

On Monday night 11-year-old Kaine Chastain, his 7-year-old sister, and their dad, Jonathan, went to Chick Fil A kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium between Georgia Tech and Clemson.

After cheering on the yellow jackets, Jonathan rounded up his kids during the fourth quarter and started walking towards their car to beat the traffic.

As the Chastain family was walking on Northside Drive, Jonathan says he heard a car zooming down the hill in their direction. Kaine was a few feet ahead of him, and just moments later Jonathan says the vehicle struck his son.

“At that moment I didn’t know if he was alive or dead,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan says other football fans helped him get his son out of the street, including a nurse from Clemson. But the dark-colored sedan that hit his child drove away.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this person knew. Unless they were intoxicated or under the influence of something,” Jonathan said.

Witnesses told police the car that left the scene was a black Cadillac sedan.

According to an Atlanta Police report, cameras at the Georgia World Congress Center captured the incident on video.

That APD report also says the car that hit the 11-year-old boy was driving through a yellow light while the child crossed the street “against the pedestrian signal.”

As Atlanta Police investigate the hit-and-run, Jonathan Chastain hopes the person who hit his son comes forward.

“I don’t hold hate in my heart. I want him to come forth and own up to what he did. Do the right thing and own up to what you did to my son,” Jonathan said.

Kaine was discharged from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Wednesday night, but if you’d like to help the family with medical costs click HERE.

