11-year-old hit by car after Georgia Tech game

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - What started as a family night out in downtown Atlanta ended at the hospital for one family and their 11-year-old son. Now, that family is desperate to find the driver who hit him.

The family was leaving the Georgia Tech game Monday night when the boy got hit while on Northside Drive. The boy is now recovering from a broken leg and fractured ankle.

His father says fellow fans helped get his son out of the street and called 911, but the driver of a dark-colored car that hit his son kept going.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this person knew, unless they were intoxicated or under the influence of something,” Jonathan Chastain said,

“I don’t hold hate in my heart. I want him to come forth and own up to what he did.”

Atlanta police say cameras at the intersection captured the hit-and-run.

