12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur.
Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts and riding an orange bike.
If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.
