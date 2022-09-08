12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur.

Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts and riding an orange bike.

If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

