19-year-old wanted for multiple shootings across Memphis, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, TN. (CBS46) - Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for multiple shootings across the city.

Police said the 19-year-old is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV.

Police said they received reports that the man is recording his actions on Facebook. They have not identified the 19-year-old suspect but they have released a photo of him.

Memphis Police posted a tweet around 7 p.m. alerting the public.

