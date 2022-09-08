19-year-old wanted for multiple shootings across Memphis, police say
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, TN. (CBS46) - Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for multiple shootings across the city.
Police said the 19-year-old is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV.
Police said they received reports that the man is recording his actions on Facebook. They have not identified the 19-year-old suspect but they have released a photo of him.
Memphis Police posted a tweet around 7 p.m. alerting the public.
September 8, 2022
