Atlanta police department heads to New York to recruit officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is going up North to recruit officers.

The event will be held from September 16 until September 18 at the New York Marriott Downtown.

Lt. Young with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 there are many reasons New York officers should come to Atlanta.

There’s a relocation bonus, and room for growth in the department, among others.

“A good amount of us are not from Atlanta,” she said. “For our recruitment trips, we like to go where a lot of our applicants come from. "

According to Lt. Young, the ultimate goal for the department is to recruit 250 officers by the end of the year.

“Our process is a lot quicker, cost of living is cheaper, the weather is great and the city of Atlanta is the place to be,” Young said.

Joseph Rivera is a retired New York Police Department detective who now lives in Metro Atlanta and does investigations with police departments.

Rivera told CBS46 it would be a smart move on both ends.

“They’re top-notch police officers,” Rivera said, about New York officers. “They’re going to get really good police officers from New York.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.