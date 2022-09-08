Chick-fil-A adds two fall menu items

Autumn Spice Milkshake
Autumn Spice Milkshake(Chick-fil-A)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chick-fil-A has added two menu items for the fall, including an old favorite.

The newest item is the Autumn Spice Milkshake, which is making its nationwide debut. The milkshake combines ice cream with brown sugar cookies and cinnamon and tops it with whipped cream and a cherry. It’s the first new milkshake flavor available nationwide in four years and was tested in Salt Lake City last fall.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich will make its return after debuting on the menu last year. A lighter Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Deluxe can be combined with the Cilantro Lime Sauce to counteract the sandwich’s heat.

The items will be available beginning Sept. 12 and are available through Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

beer generic
Second Self Beer Co. hosting free firefighter benefit Sept. 24
Carly Pearce performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
INTERVIEW: Girls with Guitars benefit at Variety Playhouse
High School Football
The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Jefferson at Oconee County
Root House Beer Festival
Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society to host Root House Beer Festival Sept. 30