Chick-fil-A adds two fall menu items

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chick-fil-A has added two menu items for the fall, including an old favorite.

The newest item is the Autumn Spice Milkshake, which is making its nationwide debut. The milkshake combines ice cream with brown sugar cookies and cinnamon and tops it with whipped cream and a cherry. It’s the first new milkshake flavor available nationwide in four years and was tested in Salt Lake City last fall.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich will make its return after debuting on the menu last year. A lighter Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Deluxe can be combined with the Cilantro Lime Sauce to counteract the sandwich’s heat.

The items will be available beginning Sept. 12 and are available through Nov. 12.

