Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21.

The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.

Other giveaways will happen throughout the weekend, including a tote bag and cutting board. Each will require the purchase of a different item.

The restaurant will be located at 1175 N. Glynn Street in Suite C. The doors will open 10 a.m. Wednesday.

