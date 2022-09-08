Clayton County police search for missing disabled man
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing disabled man last seen in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.
Police say 32-year-old Deonte Winn was last seen at 3:10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road.
The man is described as an African-American, with brown eyes, black hair and a fade hairstyle. He is described as being 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 250 lbs.
Officials say Winn was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.
If you have seen Winn or know of his whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
