FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy Thursday; Rain Friday, Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another partly cloudy day in metro Atlanta with only an isolated storm. Rain chances increase Friday evening through the weekend.

Thursday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

It’ll be another mostly dry day in metro Atlanta with only an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening.

Widespread rain will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Friday with the higher coverage of rain Friday night through early Saturday morning. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day on Saturday.

There is a FIRST ALERT for Friday evening and Saturday for rain. The risk of flooding is low, with no severe weather expected.

Forecast map for Friday evening in north Georgia (CBS46)

Forecast map for Friday night and early Saturday in north Georgia (CBS46)

Forecast map for Saturday evening (CBS46)

Scattered rain will continue on Sunday and Monday with drier weather starting Tuesday of next week. In addition to drier weather next week, low temperatures will drop into the low 60′s by Wednesday morning.

