FIRST ALERT | Wetter weather returns to end the workweek!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a relative break from the rain the past couple days, the weather pattern is changing across the southeastern United States. Wetter weather makes a comeback as we end the workweek and head into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT | Rain has a greater chance of impacting plans Friday, Saturday...

You’ll notice humidity increasing this Thursday evening and night. A few showers are possible tonight and through the Friday morning commute in to work and school, but most are forecast to remain dry before 10 a.m. The chance of rain increases from south, to north, as an area of low pressure approaches from the south. Rain is forecast to be most widespread Friday evening and night.

The risk of severe weather is near zero, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out in addition to brief periods of heavy rain.

FIRST ALERT | Rain and storms soak south and Coastal Georgia into the weekend. Across North Georgia, periods of rain are expected tomorrow and Saturday.@cbs46 #atlwx #firstalertatl #gawx pic.twitter.com/TApPxvLdGx — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) September 8, 2022

Rainfall averages between 1 and 3 inches east of the I-75 corridor through the duration of the rainier weather; wettest across East Georgia. Rainfall averages less than one inch across extreme Northwest Georgia. But, spotty heavier totals can’t be ruled out. The ingredients that came together to produce last weekend’s widespread flooding in Chattooga County are not in place this weekend. Nonetheless, brief heavy rain is possible.

Scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, remain in the forecast Saturday. Much drier, sunnier weather returns behind a ‘cool front’ the middle of next week.

