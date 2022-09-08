Forest Park Chick-fil-A hosting hiring event Sept. 15

Chick-fil-A bag
Chick-fil-A bag(Chick-fil-A)
By Alexandra Parker
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Chick-fil-A in Forest Park is looking to hire! They’ll host a hiring event Sept. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

The location is looking to fill more than 20 positions. Wages start at $15 per hour plus benefits. Benefits include healthcare, PTO, a pension and universal life insurance

Jobseekers will be interviewed on the spot for all shifts and positions. They will also receive a free chicken sandwich.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic
Police searching for Snellville church vandal
MARLOW'S TAVERN RIBS
Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth dead at 96
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age of 96, reaction
FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen...
Georgia reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age of 96